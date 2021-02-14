Pinho (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Penguins, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Pinho has been skating in a regular jersey for nearly a week, but he'll remain out of the lineup for now. He's prone to be a healthy scratch anyway, so it's unclear when he'll dress again.
