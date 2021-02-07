Pinho (undisclosed) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Flyers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Pinho returned to practice Monday while sporting a non-contact jersey, so he still without a definitive timetable for a return. The 25-year-old has averaged 7:49 of ice time and has gone pointless in his two games this season, so his absence won't affect much from a fantasy perspective.