Orpik (knee) could return Monday against the Predators, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Orpik was quickly ruled out for Thursday's home game against the Hurricanes, though the plan is for the 38-year-old defenseman to log a full practice Friday and endure morning skate Saturday. Orpik has accumulated 17 goals, 170 assists and 942 penalty minutes in his career. He's eight games away from 1,000.