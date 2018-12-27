Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Back after weekend?
Orpik (knee) could return Monday against the Predators, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Orpik was quickly ruled out for Thursday's home game against the Hurricanes, though the plan is for the 38-year-old defenseman to log a full practice Friday and endure morning skate Saturday. Orpik has accumulated 17 goals, 170 assists and 942 penalty minutes in his career. He's eight games away from 1,000.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...