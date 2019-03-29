Orpik tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating and six hits during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The helper snapped a 10-game scoring drought for Orpik, bringing him to two goals and nine points in 49 games. The 38-year-old will be relied upon heavily in the defensive zone following the injury to Michal Kempny (leg) but can be safely ignored in most fantasy formats due to his lack of offensive production.