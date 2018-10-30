Orpik is dealing with a lower-body injury that caused him to miss Tuesday's practice, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

This was the second consecutive practice exclusion for the elder statesman, who's recorded two points, 10 blocked shots and 31 hits through 10 games this season. His day off Sunday was said to be for maintenance, but it's clearly more serious than that. Of course, the silver lining is that Orpik will have two full days to rest before the Capitals square off against the Canadiens in Montreal.