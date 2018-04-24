Orpik recorded two assists, one short-handed, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 6.

The veteran stay-at-home defenseman also picked up an assist in Game 2, and he's already one point shy of his previous playoff high of four points, set during the Penguins' Stanley Cup run in 2008-09. Orpik will look to set a new personal playoff best against his old club in the second round.