Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Collects two assists in Game 6 win
Orpik recorded two assists, one short-handed, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 6.
The veteran stay-at-home defenseman also picked up an assist in Game 2, and he's already one point shy of his previous playoff high of four points, set during the Penguins' Stanley Cup run in 2008-09. Orpik will look to set a new personal playoff best against his old club in the second round.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...