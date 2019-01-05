Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Contributes helper Friday
Orpik recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots during Friday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
The helper is Orpik's first point since returning from a knee injury that cost him 27 games. The 38-year-old is up to a goal and three points in 13 games which, although a blistering scoring pace by his standards, is not enough to percolate much fantasy interest outside of deeper leagues where his prowess in hits (39) and blocked shots (14) are valued.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...