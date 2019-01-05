Orpik recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots during Friday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

The helper is Orpik's first point since returning from a knee injury that cost him 27 games. The 38-year-old is up to a goal and three points in 13 games which, although a blistering scoring pace by his standards, is not enough to percolate much fantasy interest outside of deeper leagues where his prowess in hits (39) and blocked shots (14) are valued.

