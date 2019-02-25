Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Dishes helper Sunday
Orpik registered an assist, two shots, three hits and four penalty minutes during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win against the Rangers.
Orpik had registered no points, a minus-6 rating and just six shots in his previous 11 outings and has managed just six points in 35 games this season. The 38-year-old can be safely ignored in most fantasy formats but might see an improvement in his plus/minus with the reliable Nicklas Jensen now playing on his right flank.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...