Orpik registered an assist, two shots, three hits and four penalty minutes during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win against the Rangers.

Orpik had registered no points, a minus-6 rating and just six shots in his previous 11 outings and has managed just six points in 35 games this season. The 38-year-old can be safely ignored in most fantasy formats but might see an improvement in his plus/minus with the reliable Nicklas Jensen now playing on his right flank.