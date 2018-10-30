Coach Todd Reirden expects Orpik (lower body) to play Thursday against Montreal, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Orpik has missed the Capitals' last few practices due to a lower-body issue, but he should be good to go against the Canadiens. The 38-year-old blueliner has tallied one goal and two points in 10 contests this campaign.

