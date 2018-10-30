Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Expected to play Thursday
Coach Todd Reirden expects Orpik (lower body) to play Thursday against Montreal, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Orpik has missed the Capitals' last few practices due to a lower-body issue, but he should be good to go against the Canadiens. The 38-year-old blueliner has tallied one goal and two points in 10 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Bogged down by lower-body issue•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Taking maintenance day Sunday•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Lost feeling in pinky finger•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Returns to Stanley Cup champs•
-
Brooks Orpik: Getting bites from potential suitors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.