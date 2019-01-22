Orpik, who took a maintenance day on Monday, is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday against the Sharks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Maintenance days are likely going to be a regular thing for the 38-year-old defenseman as Washington tries to keep him fresh for a potential defense of their Stanley Cup title this spring. Fantasy owners can only help it jumpstarts his production, which sits at two goals and four points in 21 games.