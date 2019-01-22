Orpik, who took a maintenance day on Monday, is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday against the Sharks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Maintenance days are likely going to be a regular thing for the 38-year-old defenseman as Washington tries to keep him fresh for a potential defense of their Stanley Cup title this spring. Fantasy owners can only help it jumpstarts his production, which sits at two goals and four points in 21 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories