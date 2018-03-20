Orpik (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home tilt facing the Stars, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Orpik missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Flyers, which resulted in a 6-3 loss. While the 37-year-old won't be seen on many fantasy rosters based on an output of nine points (all assists) through 71 games, he continues to be a vital shutdown presence as the owner of 192 hits and 151 blocked shots.