Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Game-time call
Orpik (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Ducks on Saturday, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.
A veteran defenseman known for delivering copious hit and blocked-shot totals each season -- he's up to 95 and 78 of those, respectively this year -- Orpik is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the 2017-18 campaign. His status is worth monitoring if your fantasy league uses the aforementioned categories.
