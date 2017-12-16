Orpik (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Ducks on Saturday, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

A veteran defenseman known for delivering copious hit and blocked-shot totals each season -- he's up to 95 and 78 of those, respectively this year -- Orpik is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the 2017-18 campaign. His status is worth monitoring if your fantasy league uses the aforementioned categories.