Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Leaves Game 3 Saturday
Orpik (undisclosed) did not finish Saturday's contest against the Golden Knights and is undergoing treatment from the medical staff, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Orpik took a big hit from James Neal in the second period and appeared to point to his head but stayed in the game before exiting during the third period. It seems as though Orpik may be getting looked at for concussion symptoms, but nothing is official at this point. More updates on his injury and its severity should be made available within the next day.
