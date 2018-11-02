Orpik (lower body) didn't practice Friday, which means he probably won't play Saturday against the Stars, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Orpik will almost certainly miss a second straight game, but his status may not be confirmed until the Capitals take the ice for their morning skate. Madison Bowey will continue to fill in on Washington's bottom pairing until Orpik's cleared to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories