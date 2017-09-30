Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Likely to get top-four minutes to start 2017-18
Head coach Barry Trotz indicated he expects to pair Orpik with John Carlson on the second pair to start the season, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Trotz seems to be contending that the matchup problems precipitated by playing on the road could make it difficult to ease Madison Bowey or Christian Djoos into a top-four role, and so has turned to the trusted veteran to stabilize the top-four in the early-going. This should temporarily boost his fantasy value in the deeper leagues where his lack of offensive production is less of a hindrance, but anyone considering Orpik in redraft leagues should have very clear expectations for what the 37-year-old defenseman can offer them at this stage in his career after posting zero goals and 14 assists in 79 games last season.
