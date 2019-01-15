Orpik recorded one shot and four hits while logging 14:14 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Orpik leads all defensemen in hits (3,067) and is second in blocked shots (1,860) since entering the NHL in 2005-2006, in addition to racking up 17 goals and 188 points in 1,000 games. The 38-year-old defender has been an invaluable stay-at-home defender for the Capitals since his arrival in 2013-14, but with just one goal and three points in 18 games this season, fantasy owners not looking for contributions in the aforementioned peripheral categories should look elsewhere.

More News
Our Latest Stories