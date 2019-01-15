Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Logs 1,000th NHL game
Orpik recorded one shot and four hits while logging 14:14 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Orpik leads all defensemen in hits (3,067) and is second in blocked shots (1,860) since entering the NHL in 2005-2006, in addition to racking up 17 goals and 188 points in 1,000 games. The 38-year-old defender has been an invaluable stay-at-home defender for the Capitals since his arrival in 2013-14, but with just one goal and three points in 18 games this season, fantasy owners not looking for contributions in the aforementioned peripheral categories should look elsewhere.
