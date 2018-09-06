Orpik told reporters that he doesn't have feeling in his pinky finger following an injury sustained in the Stanley Cup Final, NBC Sports Washington reports.

The injury is unlikely to affect Orpik much during the season, as he still is able to fully grip is stick. After being bought out of his contract following an offseason trade to Colorado, the veteran blueliner is back with the defending champions and looking to make another title run.

More News
Our Latest Stories