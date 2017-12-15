Orpik was absent from Friday's practice due to an upper-body malady, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Orpik is considered day-to-day according to the team, which leaves open the possibility he could suit up against Anaheim on Saturday. If the veteran is sidelined, Taylor Chorney figures to get a look on the blue line with a potential call-up from AHL Hershey. A defensively-minded player, Orpik last scored a goal during the 2015-16 campaign and has just five helpers to start the year.