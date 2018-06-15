Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Nasty-sounding injury
Orpik told Capitals beat writer Tarik El-Bashir that his pinkie finger "kinda fell off" following a slash during the Game 2 win over the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals. The defenseman also suffered an unrelated hand injury earlier in the playoffs that might require surgery.
As for the pinkie, the digit was immediately stitched back on and Orpik played the rest of the series without issue. While Orpik may need to come up with a different plan to clear the water out of his left ear following swims this summer, we imagine the giant Stanley Cup sitting beside him on the next pool chair made it all well worth the while. We'll have to wait for a prognosis on the other hand injury, though, to see if surgery is required. No one can ever say hockey players aren't tough.
