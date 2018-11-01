Orpik (lower body) -- who won't be in the lineup against Montreal on Thursday -- could rejoin the team at Friday's practice session, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

If Orpik does in fact hit the ice Friday, it could open the door for him to return to the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Stars. While the defender won't offer much in terms of offensive contributions, he can certainly rack up the hits and blocks, as he has reached the 300-hit mark twice in his career and 100-blocks threshold nine times. His physicality on the blue line is what makes Orpik a two-time Stanley Cup champion.