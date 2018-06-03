Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Not checked for concussion
Orpik said he had the wind knocked out of him from a hit by the Golden Knights James Neal in Game 3 on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
The veteran blueliner added that he was never concerned about a concussion, which is likely why he was able to return to the game so quickly. Despite returning, Orpik logged just 11:57 of ice time and was clearly limited for the remainder of the contest. Orpik has just one goal in the Stanley Cup Finals, but his 14 hits and defensive prowess make up for it. It appears likely he'll to suit up for Game 4 on Monday.
More News
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Leaves Game 3 Saturday•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Pots first goal of season Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Collects two assists in Game 6 win•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Will play Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Game-time call•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...