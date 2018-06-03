Orpik said he had the wind knocked out of him from a hit by the Golden Knights James Neal in Game 3 on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The veteran blueliner added that he was never concerned about a concussion, which is likely why he was able to return to the game so quickly. Despite returning, Orpik logged just 11:57 of ice time and was clearly limited for the remainder of the contest. Orpik has just one goal in the Stanley Cup Finals, but his 14 hits and defensive prowess make up for it. It appears likely he'll to suit up for Game 4 on Monday.