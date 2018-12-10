Orpik (knee) is progressing, but has not resumed skating yet according to head coach Todd Reirden, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Orpik hasn't played a game since October, and it seems clear that his return isn't imminent. If he's not skating at this point, one begins to wonder if it will be 2019 before the 38-year-old defenseman is ready to rejoin the Capitals' lineup.