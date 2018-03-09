Orpik registered an assist during Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

The heavy-hitting blueliner also had a gaffe in the defensive zone that led to the game-winning goal by Kings forward Trevor Lewis in the second period. Orpik has been a solid contributor for those in deeper leagues where his hits (181) and blocked shots (148) are counted, but with just nine assists and a minus-10 rating in 67 games, the 37-year-old doesn't hold much fantasy value in standard formats.