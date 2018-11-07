Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Out again Wednesday
Orpik (lower body) will miss his fourth consecutive game Wednesday night when the Capitals square off against the Penguins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Capitals have lost two of the past three games without the services of Orpik. Christian Djoos and Madison Bowey continue to round out the bottom pair in the veteran's absence, though they only have a pair of points between them, so look elsewhere for a replacement to Orpik in fantasy games.
