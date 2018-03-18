Orpik (lower body) will not suit up for Sunday's tilt in Philadelphia.

Orpik is being considered day-to-day after his injury was announced just prior to Washington's game. The 37-year-old blueliner is closing in on his second consecutive season without scoring a regular season goal, as he currently sits with just nine assists in 71 games. This injury shouldn't have a big fantasy impact.

