Orpik (lower body) won't travel with the Capitals for Thursday's game in Montreal, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Orpik has been dealing with a lower-body issue of late, but it wasn't expected to keep him sidelined against the Canadiens, so his recovery must not be progressing as well as expected. The veteran blueliner will hope to recover in time for Saturday's matchup with the Stars.