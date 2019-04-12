Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Picks apple in win
Orpik recorded an assist and seven hits over 17:27 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 win over Carolina.
Orpik earned a secondary assist after gathering the loose puck behind Washington's net and advancing it to John Carlson, who found Nicklas Backstrom for the score. Thursday's point is the California native's first since earning an assist against the Hurricanes on March 28. Orpik's seven hits in this contest were a season high, giving him 131 over 53 games in this campaign.
