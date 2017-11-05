Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Picks up helper Saturday
Orpik recorded an assist and four penalty minutes in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
The veteran defensive defenseman has two points on the ledger in 2017-18, but his peripheral stats like hits and blocked shots are pretty decent, so he still has some slight fantasy value in very deep formats.
