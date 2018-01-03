Orpik recorded a goal, a minus-1 rating, and two penalty minutes during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The assist snaps a month-long scoring drought for the aging defenseman, who has six assists and a minus-6 rating in 41 contests. However, the boost in ice time gives Orpik more opportunity to contribute in peripheral stats like hits (124) and blocked shots (94), and his totals in those areas are up significantly from last season. The 37-year-old therefore has some fantasy value in deeper formats that count such contributions, even if his value in standard formats remains considerably low.