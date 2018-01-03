Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Picks up helper Tuesday
Orpik recorded a goal, a minus-1 rating, and two penalty minutes during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
The assist snaps a month-long scoring drought for the aging defenseman, who has six assists and a minus-6 rating in 41 contests. However, the boost in ice time gives Orpik more opportunity to contribute in peripheral stats like hits (124) and blocked shots (94), and his totals in those areas are up significantly from last season. The 37-year-old therefore has some fantasy value in deeper formats that count such contributions, even if his value in standard formats remains considerably low.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...