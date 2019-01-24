Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Planned rest before break
Orpik will take a planned rest night Wednesday with the All-Star break ahead, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Fortunately, it appears Orpik has avoided setbacks related to his maintenance day Monday, but the veteran will get an extra day of rest heading into the All-Star break. He should rejoin the defensive pairings when the Capitals return to play Feb. 1 against the Flames.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...