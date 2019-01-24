Orpik will take a planned rest night Wednesday with the All-Star break ahead, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Fortunately, it appears Orpik has avoided setbacks related to his maintenance day Monday, but the veteran will get an extra day of rest heading into the All-Star break. He should rejoin the defensive pairings when the Capitals return to play Feb. 1 against the Flames.

