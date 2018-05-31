Orpik tallied the game-winning goal, three shots, six hits and two blocked shots in 19:13 of ice time during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

The marker is Orpik's first goal in the 2017-18 season (including the playoffs), raising his playoff totals to four points in 21 contests. The rugged blueliner has been invaluable to the Capitals in other ways during that time, but the goal was a welcome contribution for the Caps who head back to DC with the series tied at 1-1 heading into Saturday's Game 3.