Orpik tallied a goal, five hits and two blocked shots during Thursday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Orpik scored his first regular-season goal since 2016 and now has a goal and an assist in the first two games. Having cracked the 20-point barrier only once in his 13-year NHL career, it's highly unlikely the now 38-year-old rearguard will be able to sustain anywhere near this level of offensive production, but his contributions as a hitter (7) and shot-blocker (3) give him a modicum of fantasy relevance in deeper leagues.