Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Pots goal Thursday
Orpik tallied a goal, five hits and two blocked shots during Thursday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Orpik scored his first regular-season goal since 2016 and now has a goal and an assist in the first two games. Having cracked the 20-point barrier only once in his 13-year NHL career, it's highly unlikely the now 38-year-old rearguard will be able to sustain anywhere near this level of offensive production, but his contributions as a hitter (7) and shot-blocker (3) give him a modicum of fantasy relevance in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Lost feeling in pinky finger•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Returns to Stanley Cup champs•
-
Brooks Orpik: Getting bites from potential suitors•
-
Avalanche's Brooks Orpik: Waived for buyout purposes•
-
Avalanche's Brooks Orpik: Moving on from Washington•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Nasty-sounding injury•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...