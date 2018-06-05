Orpik registered six blocked shots and six hits Monday, helping hold off the Golden Knights in a 6-2 win in Game 4.

Orpik isn't much for scoring, but leading the Capitals in hits and blocked shots was a pretty strong accomplishment. If your league rewards defense, Orpik is doing a great job keeping pucks away from Braden Holtby and dishing out some physicality against Vegas, making him valuable.