Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Punishes and sacrifices in win
Orpik registered six blocked shots and six hits Monday, helping hold off the Golden Knights in a 6-2 win in Game 4.
Orpik isn't much for scoring, but leading the Capitals in hits and blocked shots was a pretty strong accomplishment. If your league rewards defense, Orpik is doing a great job keeping pucks away from Braden Holtby and dishing out some physicality against Vegas, making him valuable.
