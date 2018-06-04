As expected, Orpik (undisclosed) will be in action for Monday's Game 4 tilt against the Golden Knights, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Following Saturday's Game 3, Orpik dismissed any suggestion he was dealing with a concussion, instead telling reporters he simply got the wind knocked out of him. Despite his Game 2 heroics, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on the defenseman for offensive contributions -- he hasn't scored a regular-season goal in two years -- but can definitely count on him to dish out the hits (77 in 22 postseason contests).