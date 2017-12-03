Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Records helper Saturday
Orpik tallied an assist and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
Orpik has a modest five points in 27 contests thus far but is a big contributor in hits (81) and blocked shots (64). Fantasy owners in deeper leagues might want to give the 37-year-old defender a closer look, but his fantasy relevance in most formats is quite limited.
