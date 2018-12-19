Orpik (knee) will not resume playing until after Christmas, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Capitals have been without the veteran stalwart since Oct. 27. Orpik reportedly was on the ice Wednesday, albeit in a non-contract jersey. Even when he returns to game action, fantasy owners won't be flocking to pick him up. Now 38 years old, the California native has only eclipsed the 20-point barrier once in 14 years of NHL service time, having done so with the Penguins in the 2009-10 campaign.