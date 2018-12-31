Orpik (knee) will be in the lineup for Monday's matinee against the Predators, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Orpik has missed the last 27 games with a knee injury and will be a welcome addition to a Capitals team in need of a boost on the penalty kill (77.3%). The 39-year-old is expected to play alongside Madison Bowey on the third pairing, but with only two points in 10 games and coming off a significant absence, his fantasy value is limited to deeper leagues that count hits and blocked shots.