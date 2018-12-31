Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Returning to lineup
Orpik (knee) will be in the lineup for Monday's matinee against the Predators, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Orpik has missed the last 27 games with a knee injury and will be a welcome addition to a Capitals team in need of a boost on the penalty kill (77.3%). The 39-year-old is expected to play alongside Madison Bowey on the third pairing, but with only two points in 10 games and coming off a significant absence, his fantasy value is limited to deeper leagues that count hits and blocked shots.
