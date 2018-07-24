Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Returns to Stanley Cup champs
Orpik put pen to paper on a one-year, $1 million contract with Washington on Tuesday.
Orpik returns at a significant discount for the club, as it was set to pay him $5.5 million before trading him to Colorado -- which proceeded to buy out the defenseman's deal. The veteran hasn't scored a regular-season goal since the 2015-16 campaign and will provide the most fantasy value in formats that take into account hits and blocks.
