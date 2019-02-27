Orpik tallied an assist, two hits and two blocked shots during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Orpik has a shocking two assists over his last two games, which is quite the feat for a defenseman better known for rugged play in his own zone. Despite the offensive explosion, the 38-year-old has still managed just seven points in 36 games making him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.

