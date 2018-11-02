Orpik (lower body) will not play in Saturday's game against the Stars but is listed as day-to-day, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Orpik's absence from practice Friday foreshadowed this outcome, but now any possibility of his return to the lineup Saturday can be put to bed. With that being the case, look for Madison Bowey to fill in again and moving forward until Orpik gains clearance for game action.