Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Shifted to LTIR
Orpik (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday, with the transaction retroactive to Oct. 27 -- his last game played -- Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Orpik will not be eligible to return until Nov. 21, when the Capitals face the Blackhawks at home. Since John Carlson is dealing with a lower-body injury of his own, the Capitals called up both Aaron Ness and Jonas Siegenthaler to shore up the blue-line corps ahead of Friday's home game against the Blue Jackets.
