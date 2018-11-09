Orpik (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday, with the transaction retroactive to Oct. 27 -- his last game played -- Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Orpik will not be eligible to return until Nov. 21, when the Capitals face the Blackhawks at home. Since John Carlson is dealing with a lower-body injury of his own, the Capitals called up both Aaron Ness and Jonas Siegenthaler to shore up the blue-line corps ahead of Friday's home game against the Blue Jackets.