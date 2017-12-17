Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Takes warmup
Orpik (upper body) joined his teammates for warmups against the Ducks on Saturday and appears to be back in the lineup, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Orpik is still looking for his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign after having failed to find the back of the net at any point last season. The 37-year-old has tallied a mere five helpers in 33 contests this year, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for a ton of offensive production.
