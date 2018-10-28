Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Taking maintenance day Sunday
Orpik was given Sunday's practice off, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Now 38 years of age, Orpik is expected to be given more maintenance days like Sunday throughout the season to stay fresh. The rugged blueliner had two points in the first two games, but has reverted to his usual, offensively-lacking self since then and as such has very limited fantasy upside.
