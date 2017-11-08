Orpik recorded an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

The hard-nosed blueliner now has two assists in his last three games -- to go along with six penalty minutes, five hits, and five blocked shots while averaging 23:26 per game. This is likely as hot as the 37-year-old defenseman will get offensively, but the increase in his ice time gives him some fantasy value in deeper formats that count peripheral stats such as hits and blocked shots.