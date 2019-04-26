Orpik said he will take some time to decide his playing future, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Orpik missed 27 games during the 2018-19 season with a knee injury and admitted the effects of the injury lingered for the rest of the year. The 38-year-old's career is certainly in its twilight, but the two-time Stanley Cup-winner will take plenty of time to decide his next step. While his presence as a physical force and vocal leader would likely be welcomed back by an NHL team in 2019-20, father time has likely all but erased most of his fantasy value.