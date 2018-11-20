Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery
Orpik underwent an outpatient arthroscopic surgical procedure on his right knee Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks.
Orpik's lengthy absence will test Washington's depth at defense, but it won't affect many fantasy lineups, as the veteran blueliner has only totaled 24 points in 170 appearances over the past three campaigns. Another update on his status should surface once he's able to resume skating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...