Orpik underwent an outpatient arthroscopic surgical procedure on his right knee Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

Orpik's lengthy absence will test Washington's depth at defense, but it won't affect many fantasy lineups, as the veteran blueliner has only totaled 24 points in 170 appearances over the past three campaigns. Another update on his status should surface once he's able to resume skating.