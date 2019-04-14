Orpik scored the overtime winner in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The 38-year-old blueliner swooped into the zone and blasted a centering pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov right by Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek to end overtime just 1:48 into the extra frame. Scoring isn't Orpik's primary skill, as he had only two goals and nine points in 53 games this season, his lowest mark since post eight points in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. He does have two points and 11 hits in this series so far, with Saturday's goal giving the Capitals the 2-0 series lead.