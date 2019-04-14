Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Unlikely OT hero
Orpik scored the overtime winner in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The 38-year-old blueliner swooped into the zone and blasted a centering pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov right by Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek to end overtime just 1:48 into the extra frame. Scoring isn't Orpik's primary skill, as he had only two goals and nine points in 53 games this season, his lowest mark since post eight points in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. He does have two points and 11 hits in this series so far, with Saturday's goal giving the Capitals the 2-0 series lead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...