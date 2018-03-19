Orpik is a doubt for Tuesday's matchup with the Stars as he deals with a lower-body injury, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

While Orpik isn't likely to play Tuesday, the report also indicated that he is closer to a return than teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body), who also missed Sunday's tilt against Philadelphia. Without Orpik in the lineup, mid-season acquisition Jakub Jerabek will continue in his place.