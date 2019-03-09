Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Unlocks second performance bonus
Orpik was granted a $250,000 bonus for appearing in his 40th game of the season Friday against the Hurricanes, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports. The defenseman recorded 18:20 of ice time in the 8-1 road win.
According to CapFriendly, Orpik has now earned two performance bonuses, with $250,000 incentives given to him at the 20- and 40-game levels. The pending unrestricted free agent will be 39 years old by the time the 2019-20 season rolls around, so we'll wait to see whether he has any interest in continuing his career.
More News
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Riding rare point streak•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Dishes helper Sunday•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Planned rest before break•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Logs 1,000th NHL game•
-
Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Contributes helper Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...