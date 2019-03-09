Orpik was granted a $250,000 bonus for appearing in his 40th game of the season Friday against the Hurricanes, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports. The defenseman recorded 18:20 of ice time in the 8-1 road win.

According to CapFriendly, Orpik has now earned two performance bonuses, with $250,000 incentives given to him at the 20- and 40-game levels. The pending unrestricted free agent will be 39 years old by the time the 2019-20 season rolls around, so we'll wait to see whether he has any interest in continuing his career.