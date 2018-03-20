Capitals' Brooks Orpik: Will play Tuesday
Orpik (lower body) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Stars, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Orpik missed his first game of the season Sunday against Philadelphia due to a lower-body injury, but his malady clearly wasn't overly serious, as his absence will be limited to one game. The veteran blueliner will skate with Christian Djoos on the Capitals' third pairing against Dallas.
